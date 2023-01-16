Sonepur: Odisha's Sonepur Collector Aboli Sunil Naravane mesmerised the audience with a Kathak dance at Subarnapur City Festival and Lok Mahotsav here on Sunday. The 2015-batch IAS officer of the Odisha cadre performed the ‘O Ri Chiraiya’ song during the festival, which is being held to celebrate the ongoing FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, on Sunday. While Naravane shared some glimpses from the festival on Twitter, videos of her performance are also doing rounds on social media. A self-confessed dance and fitness enthusiast, Naravane put in a lot of effort to prepare for the event.

Taking to Twitter, Naravane wrote, "Glimpses of my performance on the song 'O Ri Chiraiya' at the Subarnapur City Festival and Lok Mahotsav. The theme was the 'Prevention of Child Marriage and sending girls back to school. Dance style semi-classical (Kathak)." The Maharashtra state topper of the UPSC CSE exam, Naravane has been promoting the district hockey tournament since it commenced on January 13. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a replica of the Hockey World Cup trophy with rice husk, which is available in huge quantities in all households here with Sonepur being the rice procurement hub of Odisha.