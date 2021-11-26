Odisha: Ajay Bodule, a native migrant worker of Nagaon district, Assam walked to Laxmipur in Koraput district from Hyderabad on November 22. According to Ajay, he was lured by a local mason who had said that he would get a good income for his work in Hyderabad.

The mason who had brought him to Hyderabad had suddenly disappeared. Ajay was frustrated due to lack of pay for his work for months. He was forced to make his journey by walk because he did not have the money to go to Guwahati by any other means.

Narendra Garada, a young social worker spotted and asked him about the reason for walking helplessly in Laxmipur. Later, Narendra took Ajay to the construction of a new railway tunnel near Laxmipur for work as Ajay expressed his desire to work with them for a while till he will able to contact his family members.

"Although four days have passed since his arrival no contact could be made so far," said Taslim Ahmed, who is working as a driver in the railway tunnel project.