Bhubaneswar: Even as huge amount of funds are is being spent to beautify Odisha's capital for the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, a South Korean photojournalist, who reached Bhubaneswar to cover the event, was injured after falling into an open drain in the capital city on Wednesday. The incident took place at 9.30 pm in the Dumduma area.

According to official sources, the photojournalist, identified as Janak Mukula, fell into the open drain while having a cup of tea at a roadside stall at Dumduma. Following the incident, Mukula was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment. He fell talking to the woman and taking a picture with her. Locals called for 108 ambulance service but the ambulance did not come for one and half hours and a man took Mukula to the hospital in his car, where he is said to be stable now.

Also read: Men's Hockey World Cup starts in Odisha

Scores of street vendors were evicted, roads were repaired, and massive beautification and electrification works were also undertaken. But the incident of a photojournalist from South Korea getting injured after falling into an open drain is certainly a matter of concern as there have been similar freak mishaps in the past.

Hockey World Cup is going to start on Friday. The matches will be held at two venues – Birsa Mundra Hockey Stadium in Rourkela and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar-from January 13 to January 29. While 20 matches will be played at Rourkela, 24 matches, including the final, will be held in Bhubaneswar.

The state government has built a new hockey stadium in Rourkela ahead of the event. Odisha is hosting the international event for the second consecutive time, the previous one having been held in Bhubaneswar in 2018.