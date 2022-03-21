Rayagada (Odisha): Nothing can be more heartbreaking and despairing for a man than to carry the lifeless body of his child. A similar painful experience for a father in Odisha was exacerbated when he had to carry his son's body on his shoulders for over a kilometre for want of an ambulance.

A video of Surdhar Benia of Rayagada district walking with the body of his 9-year-old son Akash is doing rounds on social media. In the video, other family members can also be seen sobbing as they all walk together. The incident took place on March 18.

According to reports, Akash was unwell after which he was taken to hospital. Doctors, after the preliminary treatment, declared him dead. The family members alleged that they did not get any ambulance service to take the body back. Following it, Surdhar picked up his son's body and walked out of the hospital towards his home. He reportedly had to walk for over one kilometre with the body. After the video went viral, District Chief Medical Officer Dr Lalmohan Rautarai ordered an investigation into the incident.

