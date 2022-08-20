Bhubaneswar: Four people, including three minors, died whereas three others sustained injuries in separate incidents of wall collapse across three Odisha districts on the intervening night between Friday and Saturday. In Bholabeda village under Bisoi blocked in Mayurbhanj district, two minor girls died while their parents sustained critical injuries after a wall in their residence collapsed at around 2 am in the night.

The parents, identified as Anil and Rita Giri, are currently admitted in a local hospital. In Koraput, a nine-year-old boy died in a wall collapse on Friday night. His body was recovered today morning.

Meanwhile, a woman identified as Dutika Behera died after a wall collapsed on her and her husband Kanhu Charan Behera in Tikarpada village under Mahadeijoda panchayat in Keonjhar district. The latter was rescued and admitted to a hospital by villagers.