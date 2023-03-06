Khordha: In a tragic incident, at least four persons were killed and three others critically injured in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Odisha's Khordha on Monday, the police said. The incident has taken place at Bhushandpur village under Tangi police station limits of the Khordha district.

It is learnt that the mysterious explosion took place at a firecracker unit set up inside a house. The workers were making firecrackers for the upcoming Holi festival when the blast took place. The cause of the blast was not immediately known. Soon after the incident, the fire brigade and local police rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation.

The injured have been admitted to Tangi Medical Centre where they are undergoing treatment. The identity of the deceased and the injured were not known when this report was filed. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The house where the firecracker manufacturing unit had been set up was also damaged in the explosion.

An official said that the firecrackers were being made under the supervision of Hotkeswar Behera. A team of police rushed to the village and is investigating the case. Visuals of the blast aftermath are being widely shared on the Internet. A huge crowd can be seen thronging the spot while the fire brigade is also seen rushing in.

Pertinently, a similar explosion was also reported at a firecracker manufacturing factory in the Virudhunagar area of Tamil Nadu on Monday. The nature of the explosion was not immediately known. It was also not known whether any casualty had taken place in the Tamil Nadu blast.