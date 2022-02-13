Kandhamal (Odisha): At least four people, including two children, were killed in a road accident that took place late last night in Lahabadi under the Phulbani Sadar police station area. The incident occurred when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck.

Four other people have also sustained multiple injuries in the accident and they have been admitted to the Berhampur MKCG Hospital for treatment.

As per initial reports, the passengers in the car were returning from Talapada in Bisipada to Gummgada after attending a function. Four persons were killed on the spot while four have been hospitalised.

READ: 6 dead, 20 critically injured after bus overturns near Soro in Odisha