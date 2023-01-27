Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang joined BRS in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister KCR. In a programme organised at Telangana Bhavan on Friday evening, CM KCR invited Giridhar Gamang and many other leaders to BRS. Along with former Odisha minister Shivraj Pangi, other leaders Hema Gamanga, Jayaram Pangi, Ramachandra Hansada, Vrindaban Majhi, Nabin Nanda, Ratha Das, Bhagirath Shetty, Mayadhar Jena, and others are among those who joined BRS.

Speaking on the occasion, CM KCR revealed that Giridhar Gamang has fought many battles on farmers' issues and Gamang is one of the active leaders of the country. India has more resources than any other country in the world. But, the youth of the country are eager to go to America. India is celebrating 75 years of independence. Farmers in India still do not get irrigation water and electricity. CM KCR said that despite the change of governments, the conditions of farmers and workers have not changed.

"Winning the elections with tyranny has become the goal. Community service is the aim of winning elections anywhere. Parties and leaders are winning elections, but people are losing. People should win elections, not parties or leaders. Real democracy is when people win elections. India needs a transformation," CM KCR said.

"Earlier many migrated from Telangana to Maharashtra for employment. Now the people, who migrated are coming back. Currently, farmers do not die by suicide in Telangana. We provide Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima in Telangana. When it is possible in Telangana why not in Maharashtra and Odisha? Not financial problems, but problems due to lack of integrity. All things are possible if there is political integrity. India is moving ahead without any goal," he said.