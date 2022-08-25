Rayagada: A five-year-old boy has gone missing after being swept away in the river Nagavali near the hanging bridge on the outskirts of the district headquarters town of Rayagada district on Wednesday.

While four of a family from neighboring Andhra Pradesh were swept by the strong current in the river, three have been rescued and a five-year-old child remains untraceable. The missing five-year-old has been identified as Amaresh.

Fire Service personnel have launched a search operation to rescue the missing child.