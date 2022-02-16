Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Voting for the first phase of Odisha Panchayat polls began at 7 am on Wednesday. The polling will be held from 7 am to 1 pm amid tight security and strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

The first phase of the polls is being held at 22,379 booths for 200 Zilla Parishad (ZP) zones. Out of which, 3,357 booths are sensitive booths. A total of 726 candidates are contesting for the 200 Zilla Parishad (ZP) zones.

Over 67.51 lakh people of 1,669 gram panchayats in 71 blocks across 30 districts of Odisha are to exercise their franchise in the polls.

Only voters whose names are present in the ward-wise voters' list are to be allowed to cast their votes. The polling is being held while following COVID-19 protocols.

