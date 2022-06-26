Nuapada: A major tragedy has been averted by the security forces who seized explosives from near the spot where three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in an ambush by the ultras in Nuapada district on June 23. During a search operation conducted by a scientific team, four tiffin bombs and other explosives were recovered near Patadhara forest. All the explosives have been diffused by the security forces.

It is suspected that the rebels had dumped the explosives with an intention to use them to carry out attacks in the future. "We received inputs on the night of June 22, following which we launched an operation. It was a joint operation. The next morning, at around 10:30 - 11 am, the firefight began. The security forces responded to bullets with retaliatory fire. Two IEDs, several components to produce explosive devices and multimeter, detonator, wire, etc were recovered thereafter," the officer informed the media on Sunday.

The ambush also led to the seizure of several AK 47 and LMGs (Light Machine Guns) by the security forces. The Patadhara outpost is relatively new, and recently faced threatening banners and posters from the Maoists.