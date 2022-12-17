Cuttack: A 60-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an unidentified youth in the Buxi Bazar Pension Lane area in Odisha's Cuttack district three days ago, police said on Saturday. As per an official, local people came to know about the incident from the victim and reported the matter to the police. It is learnt that an unidentified youth, having a ponytail, attacked the old woman and raped her while she was alone in her house.

"As she is staying alone, I have lodged a complaint on her behalf. This is a shameful incident. I hope that the police will soon identify the accused and take stern action against him," said local corporator A Sridevi in her complaint to the police. DCP Pinak Mishra said that a team comprising ACP and two inspectors of women police and Cantonment police station were rushed to the area for inquiry. "We have located the spot and identified the woman. The medical tests have been conducted and a case is registered in this connection," said Mishra.