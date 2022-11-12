Mayurbhanj (Odisha): In a ghastly incident, an elderly person was allegedly killed by his relative on the suspicion that he was practicing black magic at a remote village under Udala block in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on late Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Thunguru Singh, a resident of Sarajamadihi village under Khunta police station limits.

As per reports reaching here, the relative suspected that the elderly person was using sorcery to cast an evil to harm them. The killing left the fellow residents in shock. The villagers informed the police about the incident.