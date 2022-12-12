Dhenkanal (Odisha): Over 100 people have been reportedly affected with Diarrhoea at a village in Dhenkanal district of Odisha. The incident has been reported from ward no 14 of Puruna Rekula village of Kamakhyanagar NAC (notified area council) in Dhenkanal district. More than 10 people were admitted to the sub-divisional hospital.

On Sunday, a medical team visited the village and collected water samples for test. It is suspected that the consumption of contaminated water has led to the diarrhea outbreak in the area.

The affected villagers alleged that the contaminated drinking water supplied to the village from the Ramial river has led to the diarrhoea outbreak. They also alleged that the local administration is not paying any attention to the issue even after repeated complaints lodged by them.

