Rayagada: At least six people died of diarrhoea at Kakudipadar under Kashipur block of Odisha’s Rayagada district while 40 other affected persons were undergoing treatment at Tikiri and Kashipur hospitals.

Among the deceased, Dhoba Manjhi (36) of Tikiri village and Sabita Naik (40) of Dudukabahal village developed diarrhoea symptoms and died on Thursday, while four others died on Friday. The four have been identified as Sarojini Jhodia (30), Anj Jhodia (19), Rajni Jhodia (19) and Kenny Manjhi (56). Apart from this, many other patients with similar symptoms are being treated at Tikiri Health Center in Kashipur.

At least 14 seriously ill people have been admitted to the district hospital, while 25 people are being treated in two health centers of Kashipur in Tikiri. As the condition of one patient was critical, he was shifted to SLN Medical College, Koraput. The number of affected people is increasing in Tikiri, Gobarighati, Jalakura, Dudukabahal, Badmarivatta, Kakudipadar and Raut Ghati villages.

Due to this, there is an atmosphere of panic among the people. The health department did not immediately return calls seeking comment since it was reported late in the night. Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulka said the incident was unfortunate. He even questioned how the contaminated water was supplied through pipes without testing. Rayagada District Magistrate Swadha Deb Singh said that the special medical team visited different villages and collected drinking water samples from the area and sent them for examination.