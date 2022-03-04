Paralakhemundi (Gajapati district): A candidate upset over his defeat in the recent panchayat elections in Odisha allegedly cut off a road that connects to at least five villages. The incident took place in Gangabad panchayat in Gajapati district of Odisha. A Police complaint has been lodged in this connection.

As per reports, Haribandhu Karji or his family members have been elected by the people as independent candidates for Sarpanch for the last 15 years in Gangabada panchayat under Rayagada block of Gajapati district.

In the recently held Odisha Panchayat Polls also Karji was elected as Sarpanch. However, one of the candidates, who was defeated in the election, allegedly cut off the important road that connects to 5 villages. The defeated candidate allegedly dug the road, put boulders and blocked the road.

The elected Sarpanch along with some other locals have approached Garabandha Police station to lodge a complaint. Following the complaint, a team of Police has gone to the spot for investigation.