Khordha: The death toll from a firecracker factory explosion that occurred in Odisha's Khordha district the previous day has risen to five, as another factory worker succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Dolgobinda Behera, was among the group of four sent for treatment to the Cuttak SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The three others are still in critical condition, officials informed. The mishap occurred on Monday when the workers were preparing crackers ahead of fireworks competition, which takes place every year on the eve of the 'Dol Purnima' festival. The manufacturing unit, inside a residential plot located in Bhushandpur area in the district, was illegal, officials informed adding that the house was completely gutted in the explosion.

Also read: Uttarakhand: 6-year-old charred to death as fire breaks out Sitaraganj

On receiving the information about the blaze, fire brigade reached the spot, but took some time to get the fire under control. While the injured were primarily admitted to Khordha district hospital, they were shifted to SCB Hospital for further treatment. Meanwhile, speaking about the incident on Monday, Khordha District Collector K Sudarshan Chakrobarty said only one of the bodies was identified, and added that strict measures would be ensured against whoever ran the illegal cracker-making operations. No prior permission had been taken from the administration before setting up the unit, he also said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a freak accident left eight persons dead and 20 injured as a truck collided with a bus in Haryana's Ambala district. The accident took place near Shahzadpur in Haryana when the bus proceeding from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly to Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.