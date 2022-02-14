Puri: Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said on Monday that devotees will be able to visit the renowned temple without the mandatory COVID negative certificate or final vaccination certificate from Feb 21, 2022. The move comes days ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to the temple, which is scheduled for Feb 19, 2022.

Since the President's visit has been finalized, the administration also announced that the general public will not be allowed to offer prayers to deities at the temple from 4 pm to 6 pm on February 19, 2022.