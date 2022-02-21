Puri (Odisha): Amid the decreasing Covid cases in the country, the double dose Covid vaccination certificate is no longer required to enter the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri from Monday, officials said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Chatisa Nijog of the temple in Puri by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

SJTA Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar said that the visitors will no more be required to produce their double-dose vaccination certificate to enter the temple from February 21, 2022. The visitors also can go inside the temple without showing their negative RT-PCR reports. However, they must abide by the Covid protocols like maintaining distance and wearing masks at all times.

Earlier, the SJTA had made it mandatory for the devotees to have a double dose vaccination certificate or negative report of RT-PCR test, conducted before 48 hours while entering the Jagannatha Temple.