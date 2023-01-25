Jagatsinghpur (Odisha): A college in Odisha is hogging the limelight after it came up with a bizarre circular stating that all girl students must have boyfriends by this Valentine's Day. The notice that has left everyone stunned has been issued by Swami Vivekananda Memorial (SVM) Autonomous College.

"All girls must have at least one boyfriend by February 14. This has been done for security purposes. Single girls will not be allowed to enter the college premises. They will have to show a recent picture with their boyfriend. Spread love," the circular read.

However, the notice that went viral among students in no time later turned out to be fake. Though the notice seems to be signed by the principal of SVM Autonomous College, the principal clarified that he did not issue any such notice.

The college authorities have expressed concern regarding the notice. The college principal Vijay Kumar Patra has also filed a written complaint regarding the fake notice at Jagatsinghpur police station.

Talking to the media, Patra said, "A notice issued under my name stating all girls must have boyfriends till February 14, circulating in the college is fake. I did not issue any such notice. Some miscreants have done this. The notice has my fake signature. Moreover, it does not have any official number stated in it, proving that it is fake. I have given a written complaint about this issue at the Jagatsinghpur police station."