Puri (Odisha): As sons of an octogenarian woman failed to show up for her last rites, her four daughters broke the barriers and shouldered her bier to crematorium to perform the last rites in Puri. The octogenarian woman, Jati Nayak, a resident of Mangalaghat passed away on Saturday. While Jati has two sons, none of them showed up after her death.

However, her married daughters decided to break the barriers. They made all preparations for the cremation and carried Nayak's bier all the way to Swargadwara (cremation ground).

People witnessing the daughters discharging this duty were in awe and bowed before the four women who walked 4 kilometres distance from Mangalaghat to Swargadwara (cremation ground) to complete the last rites.

READ: Odisha cop steals goats to throw New Year feast