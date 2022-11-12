BJP declares Pradip Purohit as its candidate for Padampur bypolls
Odisha : Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared Pradip Purohit as its candidate for the Padampur bypolls on Saturday. As we know that voting for Padamapur bypolls will happen on December 5 and counting on December 8.
