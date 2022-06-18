Jagatsingpur (Odisha): The ongoing tiff in the relationship between the Tirtol MLA Bijaya Shankar Das and his girlfriend Somalika took a new turn with the former failing to turn up for their marriage before the court on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Tirtol MLA and Somalika had applied for marriage registration at the sub-registrar office on May 17. After waiting for the MLA at the sub-registrar office for three hours, Somalika alleged that Tirtol MLA had assured to marry her "but unfortunately, his brother and others in the family are threatening me.”

The complainant further said, “The Tirtol MLA has not kept his promise. He is not responding to my phone calls. I am not sure what has happened. Either he might have been kidnapped or is cheating me intentionally or he might be into some affair.”

Somalika further said that she will again lodge an FIR against the MLA. Tirtol MLA Bijaya Shankar Das, the son of senior BJD leader and former minister late Bishnu Das, was in a relationship with the complainant for a long time.

Responding to the allegations, Tirtol MLA said, “As per process, the registration process needs to be completed within 90 days of application. The candidates are subsequently eligible for marriage within 60 days. I have not received any summon or nobody has informed me regarding the marriage registration for today.”.