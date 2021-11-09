Khordha: Raising alarm bells, several carcasses of crows were found in Kotlanga village under Routapada gram panchayat limits in Begunia block of Khordha district over the past two days. Subsequently, bird flu panic has gripped villagers in Khordha district.

Villagers said the carcasses of crows were spread across the area while in some places, crows were seen dropping dead. Villagers reported the matter at the Veterinary Hospital in Begunia. A team from the Veterinary Hospital visited the village and collected samples.

Earlier, Dr. Pradeep explained to ETV Bharat that Avian Influenza (AI) or Bird Flu spreads from wild to domestic birds including poultry like chicken, ducks, goose, etc. The virus usually spreads from one bird to another through contamination like mucus, saliva, or bird droppings (stool).

Human infection is very rare and typically resides in the bird itself. However, the first human infection generally occurs in the poultry farmers, where they handle an ill bird’s secretions without wearing protective gear like gloves or masks. If the virus in the bird is very pathogenic, then only it can be contracted by humans, otherwise, it infects birds only.

The first outbreak of bird flu, the HPAI A(H5N1) virus, was recorded in 1997 in China. But not all types of AI viruses affect humans. The two main viruses that have been seen to cause serious infections in humans include A(H5N1) and A(H7N9). Other types that have affected the human population include H7N3, H7N7, and H9N2.

