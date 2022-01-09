Baripada (Odisha): A baby elephant who had fallen in a deep well was rescued by a joint team of forest and fire department officials in the Mayurbhanj district in Odisha on Saturday after five hours’ operation.

According to an information, a herd of 15 elephants had been roaming in the forest area for the past few days after which they entered Chakundapada village last evening in search of food.

As they entered the village, the baby elephant fell into a well of Bhuta Patra. While rescuing the baby elephant the herd attacked villagers and destroyed many houses.