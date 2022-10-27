Bhubaneswar: A senior delegation of ASEAN Heads of Missions in India led by Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador to Royal Thai Embassy, India is in Odisha on a 3-day business visit.

Senior diplomats including Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi, Ambassador of Republic of Indonesia to India, Moe Kyaw Aung, Ambassador of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to India, Bounneme Chouanghom, Ambassador of The Lao People’s Democratic Republic to India, Dato Alaihuddin Mohd Taha, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam, Amizal Fadzli Rajali, Charge d'affaires, High Commission of Malaysia, and Acharapan Yavaprapas, Consul-General, Royal Thai Consulate General, Kolkata are also part of the delegation.

As a build-up to the Make in Odisha Conclave’22 and as part of international outreach, the Government of Odisha conducted an Ambassadors’ Meet in New Delhi on August 31. During the meeting, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik invited various Heads of Missions in India to come to Odisha and explore the vast opportunities presented by the state for investors.

The delegation of ASEAN Heads of Missions in New Delhi accepted the invitation by the Chief Minister and has come to Odisha for an exploratory visit. The delegation has been accorded the status of State Guests and was received by Senior Government of Odisha officials at the Biju Patnaik International Airport on October 26.

The delegation visited the Deras Sea Food Park in the afternoon before attending a high-level meeting with the senior government of Odisha officials led by Asit Tripathy, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister and Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary to Government, Industries Department. Sharma apprised the delegates about the upcoming Make in Odisha Conclave’22 on November 30.

He invited the guests to participate in the event and set up desks at the International Pavilion in the Conclave. Tripathy spoke about the strong relationship between Odisha and ASEAN countries since ancient times and highlighted the need to further strengthen the ties between the two regions. Odisha and South-East Asia have a long and historic trade and people-to-people relationship.

The Bay of Bengal region has been a hub of maritime trade and commerce between India and South East Asia for centuries and Odia traders have played a key role in this. Odisha and South East Asia share a strong cultural bond and have immensely influenced each other’s culture.

The ASEAN delegation visited various sites of cultural importance including the magnificent Sun Temple at Konark and the Raja Rani Temple at Bhubaneswar. The delegation also attended a Cultural Programme hosted by the Government of Odisha at Vivanta, Bhubaneswar.

On October 28, the delegation will attend a Mega Business Summit at Bhubaneswar. The summit will see the participation of all the major business associations and industries of Odisha. The aim of the summit is to discuss ways to further strengthen the trade as well as cultural ties between Odisha and South East Asia. The delegation will also meet the CM in the evening and discuss their trip and participation in Make in Odisha Conclave’22.