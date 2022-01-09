Khordha (Odisha): The annual dolphin census began in Odihas' Chilka lake on Saturday. The count will take place in Balugaon Wildlife Division and the Balugaon Range in Chilika. These two Ranges are divided into three sectors.

A total of 16 teams were involved in the counting process. Each team has four members. Eight teams from Satpada Range and 10 teams from Balugaon Range continue to count dolphins.

A number of boaters, including CDA personnel, forest departments, Dolphin experts, volunteers and environmentalists were involved in the counting process. Counting is carried out by GPS, binoculars, range finder. The number of dolphins in Chilika this year will be known only after the census.

Due to fog, the count begins from the Balugaon Range is expected to take place late from the expected time. The final report will be released after all counting teams have submitted their reports to the reporting department. Every year the Chilika Forest and Chilika Development Authority calculates the number of Irrawaddy Dolphins in Chilika.

