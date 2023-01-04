Khordha: Annual bird census in Chilika lake began in Odisha's Khordha on Wednesday morning, officials said. The annual counting is done every year and began at 6 am in the morning and continued till 12 pm noon.

As per officials, at least 21 teams comprising over 100 staff were deployed in the counting of the migratory and domestic birds in Chilika lagoon spreading over the Puri, Khordha, and Ganjam districts.

However, eight teams were deployed in Tangi zone, 6 in Balugaon, 4 in Satpada, 2 in Rambha and 1 in Chilika. Every year, GPS, and binoculars are used for the counting.

The bird counting team consists of wildlife department staff, forest department staff, students of OUAT, and activists of social organizations called Wild Odisha and Wildies.