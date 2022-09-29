Balasore (Odisha) : Twenty Eight workers, many of them women, fell ill after inhaling ammonia gas that leaked from a unit of a leading prawn processing plant in Balasore district of Odisha on Wednesday. Sources said the gas started leaking from the plant at around 4.30 pm and spread to the entire unit.

The workers after inhaling the gas complained of respiratory problems. They were admitted to Community Health Centre, Khantapada. Later nine including five women were shifted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital after their condition deteriorated.

Balapore district CMO Dr Dulal Sen Jagatdeo said the critical persons were admitted to the casualty wing of the medical college. Four of them were discharged after their health improved. Five others will be discharged after 24 hours. Meanwhile Odisha Police reached the prawn processing unit for probe. (with agency inpur)