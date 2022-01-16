Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Amid increasing Covid cases, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has decided to temporarily stop OPD services of all specialities and super-specialities departments temporarily from January 17. However, some emergency services will continue. The decision was taken following a considerable resurgence of COVID-19 positive cases in Bhubaneswar within a week and those affected included faculty, residents, staff and students of AIIMS, an official release said.

According to sources, 136 employees, including 38 healthcare workers and doctors of the premier health institute, have contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, the state reported 11,177 new positive cases. It was for the fourth consecutive day that the State reported 10,000 plus daily cases. With this, the Covid positive tally in the state has reached 11,33,912. While the active caseload in stands at 69,763. The state also reported 32 news cases of Omicron on Saturday, taking the total tally to 202 in the state.

