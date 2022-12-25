Balasore (Odisha): A man created commotion at a hospital when he took out the snake that bit him to show to doctors at Balasore District Hospital in Odisha. Bhagavat Pradhan said that he carried the snake which he had captured after being bitten by it and to present it before the doctors in the emergency ward so that they could identify it and accordingly provide him treatment.

Bhagavat said that a snake bit him when he went to pick vegetables from his field. Bhagavat and his cousin caught the snake and put it inside the polythene cover. The onlookers were shocked and terrified to see Bhagavat carrying a live snake in a polythene cover..