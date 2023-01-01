Rourkela (Odisha): An 86-year-old man from Rourkela entered the Guinness Book of World Records for doing 'Shirshasana' for six minutes and 36 seconds. Ishwar Nath Gupta, a resident of the Koel Nagar area, stunned everyone by performing 'Shirshasana' on the very first day of 2023 here in the presence of representatives from the Guinness Book of World Records.

Earlier, the record was in the name of a 74-year-old Canadian man Richard de Lamere since August 26, 2022. Ishwar Nath Gupta made the residents of Rourkela proud and the high-ranking officials of the Rourkela Steel Plant were also present during the event and praised the efforts and dedication of Ishwar Nath.