Nabarangpur: At least four people were killed and another injured after the car they were traveling in rammed into a roadside tree in Saraguda under Dabugaon police limits of Nabarangpur district of Odisha on Friday night, police said. As per an official, three persons identified as Md Sadam, Rabin Hila, and Saban Hilal died on the spot in the accident.

Another traveler MD Ansar died during treatment at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput. One more critically injured person is still under treatment at the hospital.

A police official said that the men were returning from Umerkote to Nabarangpur when the driver reportedly lost control due to dense fog and hit a tree, leading to the fatal accident.