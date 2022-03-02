Bhubaneswar (Odisha): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) police on Wednesday arrested four people after 32 kgs of gold jewellery was recovered from their possession in Odisha. The four accused were travelling from Mumbai to Odisha on Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express.

The four were caught after the RPF grew suspicious of them. Upon searching, the police confiscated four bags of gold. Eight kgs of gold was packed in each bag. A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway.