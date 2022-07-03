Khordha: At least 20 persons were injured in Odisha's Khordha district on Sunday after a bus overturned on the NH 57 between Simor and Baghamari. The bus, travelling from Banki to Bhubaneswar, met with a mishap, following which the driver fled the spot.

Following the accident, local residents aided the injured. After receiving information, Khordha Police arrived at the spot and rushed those affected to the Khordha District Headquarters hospital. Three persons are learned to be in critical condition.