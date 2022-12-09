Navi Mumbai: A five-year-old minor was sexually assaulted by a 19-year-old man in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on Thursday, police said. The accused has been identified as Akhtar Hussain Khan, an AC mechanic. Senior Police Inspector of the Taloja Police station Jitendra Sonawane said, "The accused took the girl in a lift, while she was playing and sexually assaulted her. The AC mechanic visited a house for AC repair work. Seeing no one around, he took the girl into a lift and sexually assaulted her. After the girl reached home, she started vomiting."

Also read: Minor rape victim allowed pregnancy termination by Uttarakhand HC

"On being asked, she revealed the incident and her parents rushed outside the building, and eventually caught the accused with the help of the security guard before he could escape," he added. On being informed, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused. Sources said that a case has been registered against the accused, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Azadnagar, under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. "The accused will be produced in the court on Friday. Currently, the victim is undergoing treatment in a hospital," the senior police inspector said. (With Agency Inputs)