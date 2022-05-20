Kolhapur: Who doesn't love a surprise marriage proposal? Almost all of us do. A young man from Kolhapur in Maharashtra proposed marriage to a girl through a large hoarding. The girl happily accepted his proposal and interestingly, their parents are happy for them too. Let's see who this romantic couple is and how long they have been together.

Saurabh Kasbekar from Kolhapur and Utkarsha from Sangli were both studying in the Civil Department at the Padmabhooshan Vasantraodada Patil Institute of Technology in Budhgaon since 2017. Saurabh and Utkarsha did not know each other until last year. They only got to know each other after their studies were completed. Saurabh saw her one day and ever since, he has been in love with her. He even tried to propose to her but was always scared.

Hatke Love Story: Youth proposed girl through large hoarding in Kolhapur

One day, Saurabh's parents asked him if there was anyone in his love life and he immediately told them about his love. His parents are happy to know about her and they asked him to marry her. Although Utkarsha and her family did not say 'yes' to him yet, after a few attempts he made, the family finally agreed.

Saurabh, who is kind of a 'filmy' person, wanted to propose to her in a special way. So, he decided to erect a large hoarding on Sangli Road in Kolhapur. On the hoarding, it was written, "MARRY ME UTKARSHA - Saurabh". The girl was surprised and excited and she finally said 'yes' to him! They took pictures over there and their happy faces are reflected in those pictures.

Their unique love story is being discussed all over the district. Meanwhile, the couple is also scheduled to get married on May 27. Saurabh said, "We are both happy to be getting married in a different way and we are also happy to have it in Kolhapur and Sangli districts."

