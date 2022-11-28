Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood movie 'Run' has a funny scene of a character eating 'chicken biryani' for really cheap and later realizing that what was really served was 'crow biryani' instead. In a real life incident similar to this reel life sequence, a case is booked against a person in Mumbai for rearing and selling pigeons to bars and restaurants where they are allegedly serving this unpatronized meat in place of high-demand chicken biryani.

The Sion police registered the case and began probe into the allegation that bars and restaurants are serving pigeon biryani instead of chicken biryani. The police are investigating whether the claims made by the complainant, a retired Army officer, are true or false. The news that pigeon meat is being served in some hotels in Mumbai has long raised widespread concerns.

Going deeper into this, Retired Army Captain Harish Gagalani (71) found out that pigeons being reared on the roof of a building of the residential society, where he lives in Mumbai, were finding their way to hotels and restaurants, sold secretly to them. This retired Army captain started investigating himself and took some photographs. After collecting the evidence, he filed a formal complaint at the police station.

According to Captain Harish's complaint, "a person named Abhishek Sawant lives in the same building. From March to May 2022, Sawant raised pigeons on the roof of the building. Later he sold them for meat to some hotels in Mumbai." Captain Harish also gave some photos to the police while filing the complaint.

Captain Harish also said that "Sawant used to sell pigeons to restaurants and hotels in Mumbai through his driver. The watchman of the society used to go to the roof to give water. It was this watchman who gave the information about the pigeons to the other members of the society. But no one paid much attention to it." After this, the police filed a complaint against the president, secretary, and some other members of the society. A case has been registered under sections 34, 429, and 447 in the Sion police station for committing offence against birds with common intention. No one has been arrested in this case yet.

'Chicken Biryani'or 'Mutton Chaap', every other meaty dish on the streets of Mumbai is tempting but look before taking that lip-smacking leap. Even though the dish may smell delicious and taste even better, you could actually be eating the unpatronised meat rather than the one you ordered for. This is the bitter truth though some of us just can't imagine our lives without non-vegetarian food.