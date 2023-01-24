Thane (Maharashtra): Another first for the adventurous Grihitha as she climbs the Jivdhan fort in Nauvari saree. The eight-year-old girl from Thane has trekked the Jivdhan fort, along with her sister and father. Grihitha is the youngest from Maharashtra to reach the Mt Everest base camp. Ghritha and Haritha, the two sisters have done nearly 18 treks, including a trek to the Mount Everest base camp. But now, the sisters climbed one of the toughest treks in Maharashtra without any professional gear and costumes. The girls wore a Nauvari saree, a traditional Maharashtrian attire.

Both the sisters received their training from their father, Sachin Vichare, who is also very fond of trekking. Slowly, the girls started developing an interest in mountaineering. Grihitha was not restricted by her age when she went the trek to the Mt Everest base camp wither her sister Harita and her father. After this trek, Grihitha became the youngest girl from Maharashtra to do so. Amid the chilling cold and declining oxygen levels, it took 13 days for Grihitha to reach the base camp.

After reaching the height of 3,860 meters Tingbo Haritha started facing high altitude illness. She had to return. Grihitha with her father carried on the trek and reached the base camp and became the youngest Maharashtrian to achieve this feat. Speaking to the media, Grihitha Vichare said, "I am the youngest Maharashtrian to reach Mt Everest base camp. I like mountaineering. My father teaches me and my sister mountaineering skills." "Recently, I and my elder sister Haritha climbed the Jivdhan fort wearing Nauvari saree. It was a very nice experience," Grihitha said. Sachin said, "I used to take both my daughters whenever I used to trek. I noticed that they were interested in the activity and did not get bored."