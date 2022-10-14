Nagpur (Maharashtra): Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav has expressed his support for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Speaking at a press conference after the Dakshinayan Maharashtra Division meeting organized in Nagpur in connection with Bharat Jodo Yatra, he declared his unconditional support to the Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.

Yadav said the rally has already started making an impact. "One of the biggest achievements that came after the rally was that the RSS supremo felt the need to talk to the people of the Muslim community. They can now see poverty, unemployment, hunger, economic disparity in the country." He further said the people in power are poisoning the atmosphere of the country.

Yogendra further said that we support the Bharat Jodo Yatra and oppose the divide-and-rule policy adopted by the current government. The ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi will enter Maharashtra in a few days. Organizer Yogendra Yadav has been active in creating an atmosphere before the Yatra enters Maharashtra.

A meeting of Dakshinayan Maharashtra Division was held today in which, the outline of the Bharat Jodo Yatra has been decided and he has claimed that this Yatra will get massive public support in Maharashtra.