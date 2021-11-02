Mumbai: In a retort to Nawab Malik's allegations against NCB zonal officer Sameer Wankhede, Wankhede's sister Yasmin Wankhede has come out guns blazing against Malik. She abused Malik in a statement, criticizing him for making allegations against her brother.

Yasmin Wankhede abuses Nawab Malik for making allegations against her brother

Malik had earlier accused Wankhede of extortion and having a lavish lifestyle. Malik claimed the officer wore a trouser worth a lakh, a shirt costing over Rs 70,000 and watches worth Rs 25-50 lakh. How can an honest and upright officer claim to afford such expensive clothes, he asked.

Replying to Malik's allegations, Yasmin Wankhede said, "The watches were gifts by our mother. My brother collects money all year round and goes for shopping once a year. His (Malik's) son-in-law stands in front of a Jaguar, where did he get so much money, he is standing with vehicles worth three to four crores."

Also read: Sameer Wankhede wore Rs 70,000 shirt: Nawab Malik