Mumbai: An altercation ensued between the Mumbai police and a large group of women when they were allegedly disqualified for the fire brigade recruitment exam despite meeting the minimum height requirement. The police eventually had to resort to a lathi charge to bring the situation under control in Mumbai's Dahisar on Saturday.

A video of the incident which surfaced online shows the angry women in large numbers protesting in front of the Mumbai Fire Brigade's premises. They were trying to enter the examination centre forcefully. However, police can be seen trying to stop them and resorted to the lathi charge to disperse the angry women candidates.

According to the chief officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, a total of 3,318 women candidates, who were qualified as per height criteria were chosen for the further selection process. Meanwhile, some candidates, who came late after the final reporting time of 8 am, were also not allowed for the further recruitment process. Notably, candidates accused authorities of corruption in the recruitment process.

"In all, 3,318 women candidates, who were qualified as per height criteria were chosen for the further selection process. Protesting women are those who came late. We can't allow people, who reached around 10 am when the time was 8 am," said the chief officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade in a tweet. The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) or Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will fill a total of 910 vacancies through the selection procedure. A candidate must be 12th passed and between the age of 20 and 25 years to be eligible for the post.