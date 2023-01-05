Pune: A married woman was murdered after being stabbed 35 times in Maharashtra's Pune. The accused has been identified as Jairam Uttareshwar Chaure. Police on Wednesday evening arrested the accused, along with his accomplice Suraj Golu Dhate, a resident of the Beed district. The deceased has been identified as Rupanjali Sambhaji Jadhav.

According to sources, the deceased was living with her husband and three children, when she came in contact with the accused Jairam and had a relationship with him. After two years, the deceased forced Jairam to marry her. The accused was frustrated and conspired with his friend Sooraj to kill his paramour.

According to the accused, he took Rupanjali from Pune to a forest in the Kalyan rural area on the pretext that he has found gold in the forest. After that both the accused brutally killed her by stabbing her 35 times with a sharp weapon and fled the spot leaving her body in the forest. On receiving the information on December 27, Kalyan taluka police reached the forest and sent the body for post-mortem.

Police found an Adhaar card near the body at the spot. Assistant police inspector Sandeep Shingte, constable Darshan Sawle, Irfan Syed, Police Naik Rahul Bagul, constable Yogesh Waghere under the supervision of deputy divisional officer Ram Bhal Singh, senior police inspector Jitendra Thakur launched a probe into the incident. The police nabbed the accused and his accomplice on Wednesday evening.