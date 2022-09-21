Amravati: A 44-year-old woman on Tuesday night filed a complaint to the Amravati police against her 52-year-old brother for allegedly sexually abusing her when she was just five years old.

The incident took place 31 years ago in an urban area under Rajapeth police station limits in Maharashtra between 1983 and 1991. The victim informed her parents about the incident but they ignored it. Later, her father died and the condition of her mother worsened, so she could not utter a word about the incident. She carried the wound of rape for years but finally, after 31 years, she filed a police complaint against the injustice done to her.

A case of rape was registered against the woman's brother on Tuesday night after the victim complained to the police about the incident. The victim's brother lives in the Malad area of ​​Mumbai. In this case, the woman has filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women in Delhi and Noida Police Station.