A Woman lawyer allegedly molested in Mumbai local train
Published on: 2 hours ago
Andheri (Mumbai) : A Woman lawyer allegedly molested in a local train in Andheri, Mumbai. A case has been registered at Andheri GRP Police station. Three teams formed to nab the accused. Orders given to probe allegations made by the woman regarding the ill behaviour of police officers towards her. This has been disclosed by Railway Police Commissioner on Friday. (ANI)
