Nagpur (Maharashtra): Rita Prajapati and her husband Yogendra Prajapati who are now in the custody of Kalmana Police sold off three out of the five children they gave birth to during 2018-2022, police sources said. The Prajapati couple has been arrested along with four others for kidnapping an eight-month-old baby on November 10.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused have sold as many as nine children in the last five years including their own three children. An eight-month-old baby was kidnapped by the Prajapati couple on November 10. After the parents of the baby filed a complaint, the police arrested four accused on the same day.

However, the main masterminds, Yogendra and Rita Prajapati, managed to escape. The police arrested the Prajapati couple from Balaghat and they were brought to Nagpur for further investigation.

Also read: Mumbai cops swing in action, nab couple for kidnapping infant within 12 hrs

Nagpur Police said "the couple is a native of Rajasthan. They got married in 2017 and had their first child in 2018 which they sold for Rs 25,000. The Prajapati couple sold two more of their children. All the children were sold in different districts of Madhya Pradesh."