Amravati (Maharashtra): A 22-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped for three months in Achalpur taluka of Amravati district. Based on the woman's complaint, Pattwada police registered a case against unidentified persons on Friday. The incident came to light when she was found four months pregnant during a medical checkup following her ill health. According to the police, the girl in her complaint alleged that on September 22 at around midnight, she was abducted from her home by unknown person and was taken to a location unknown to her.

Also read: Kerala: Three detained for alleged gang rape of a 22-year-old woman in Kozhikode

She remained in the captivity of the accused for months during which she was repeatedly raped. Later, somehow she managed to flee from their captivity and reached her home on December 14. Meanwhile, her family members filed a missing complaint against her at Patrwada police station on September 23.

After returning home, she fell ill and was admitted to Achalpur Upazila Hospital from where she was shifted to District Women's Hospital in Amravati. During treatment, it was found that she was four months pregnant. In charge of Patrawada police station Sandeep Chavan informed that a case has been registered against an unknown person after recording the woman's statement. On the other hand, the woman's family claimed that they didn't inform the police about the girl returning home fearing social stigma.