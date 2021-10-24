Mumbai: Referring to reports on allegations made by the bodyguard of 'witness' in drugs-on-cruise case, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut took to Twitter to share a video of Aryan Khan sitting with the 'witness.' Raut called pressuring the witness to sign on blank paper by Narcotics Control Bureau as shocking. Seeking suo moto cognizance of the matter by police, Raut tagged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and said that the cases are made to defame Maharashtra.

"Witness in AryanKhan case made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking. Also, there are reports that there was demand of huge money. CM UddhavThackeray said that these cases are made to defame Maharashtra. This seems to be coming true @Dwalsepatil. Police should take suo moto cognizance@CMOMaharashtra," tweeted Raut.

Prabhakar Sail, a 'witness' in the case alleged that he was made to sign a blank paper by the central agency. Coming up with stern allegations, he further said that there is a threat to his life from NCB chief Sameer Wankhede after KP Gosavi went missing, as per reports.

Gosavi is the man who hit headlines after his selfie with Aryan Khan went viral on October 2. He was last seen on the Goa-bound cruise ship when the NCB arrested Aryan Khan along with seven others related to this drug case. A lookout notice was issued by police for Gosavi.

A case was registered against Gosavi in Pune on May 29, 2018, at Faraskhana police station for swindling Rs 3 lakh from a Pune youth in May 2018 on the promise of getting him a job in Malaysia. Later, he was declared absconding. He was booked under sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The NCB team led by Wankhede had busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2. Along with Aryan, a total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case. Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail.

