Gandhi Nagar: Will apply transparent process of 'rule of majority', said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar when asked to respond to the Supreme Court's go ahead to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to decide on the petition to decide the 'real' Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde group's plea for recognition as the "real" Shiv Sena and allocation of the party's bow-and-arrow poll symbol to it was pending before the ECI since the matter was embroiled in a litigation before the Apex Court.

The CEC said the poll body has a transparent process of the "rule of majority" in place and will apply the same when looking into the case. "There is a set procedure. That procedure mandates us and we define it in terms of a very transparent process by judging and applying the 'rule of majority'.

"We will apply the 'rule of majority' whenever we are looking at it. This will be done after reading the exact decision (of SC)," the CEC replied. The CEC along with the Election Commissioner Anupachandra Pandey is on a two-day visit to Gujarat to review the pre-election preparations.