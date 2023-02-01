Nashik (Maharashtra): A widow was beaten up and paraded with a garland of footwear with her face blackened by some women after she doubted the circumstances surrounding the death of her husband. A police official said that a case has been registered against the accused. The incident took place in Shivre village in Chandwad taluka, 65 km from Nashik city, on January 30.

Assistant Police Inspector Gautam Tayade said, "the 36-year-old widow was recently injured in a road accident in which she fractured her arm, following which her husband dropped her at her parent's house. There, she was told by her in-laws that her husband had died by suicide. During the post-death ritual on January 30, the woman expressed doubt over the circumstances surrounding her husband's death which angered her sister-in-law."

"The sister-in-law along with some other women of the village blackened the face of the victim, garlanded her with footwear and paraded her in the village. A case has been registered against the accused after the victim and her relatives filed a complaint. An investigation, in this case, is on and the accused will be arrested soon", said API Tayade.

The victim said, "I could not believe that my husband died by suicide. When I raised a question on this, my sister-in-law along with some other women started beating me. They also beat my children. They then blackened my face and paraded me with a garland of footwear." Upon receiving the information, Vadner police reached the spot and rescued the victim. Dr. Neelam Gorhe, deputy chairman of the Legislative Council said, "strict action must be taken against the accused."